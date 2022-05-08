Ranbir Kapoor reveals the reason behind his ‘weird fascination’ with number 8. There’s a Neetu Kapoor connection

It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number is 8. The number is on his football jersey and it also featured on Alia Bhatt’s wedding jewellery too. The actor, who is in Dubai to attend Celebrity Football Cup 2022 against Emirates United, opened up about the number at a press conference. He revealed that he has a ‘weird fascination’ with the number, as his mother’s birthday is on July 8, and 8 is also infinity when horizontal.

Ranbir said, “I have some weird fascination with the number 8, because it is my mother’s birthday–8th July, and I also like the whole way the number looks, because it is the infinity sign if you look at it horizontally.”

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor reveals the last time she spoke to Rishi Kapoor was on their engagement anniversary, recalls his final days

Alia Bhatt’s mangalsutra had the number 8 too. On her wedding day, Alia wore a teardrop diamond pendant with the infinity sign.

Ranbir and Alia got married in a low-key intimate ceremony on April 14, in the presence of close friends and family. The couple desired a rather mellowed celebration as Neetu Kapoor recently revealed to Film Companion. She also added that the late Rishi Kapoor would have wanted the grandest celebration for his son, but Ranbir would’ve convinced him otherwise. “He’s a showman, showman ka beta. Ranbir differs, he said, ‘I would convince papa.’ He’s very shanth (peaceful).”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has several films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Alia and Shamshera. Brahmastra, a sci-fi film, is slated for a September release.