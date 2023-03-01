Ranbir Kapoor says the love he feels for daughter Raha is unmatched by any person or movie, reveals the secret behind his non-dad bod

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-wife Alia Bhatt. The two had tied the knot last April, with close friends and family members in attendance.

Ranbir, who has repeatedly expressed great joy and happiness about being a father, has said that being a parent is a unique feeling, one in which nothing feels important, and everything feels too important simultaneously. Speaking with BBC reporter Haroon Rashid, the actor said, “Nothing matters anymore, and everything does, at the same time. I am scared to even talk about it, because it fills you up so much. You have this fear: will this go away? But in the back of my mind I know this is the one thing which will live with me eternally till the day I die. The amount of love, joy and gratefulness that I feel, I haven’t felt that towards anything, any person, any movie, anything professionally.”

Ranbir Kapoor, who has always been in great shape, also spoke about not being in his ‘dad bod’ (a slang used for a new father who is not so conscious about his physical appearance anymore) phase and the importance of fitness. The actor said he wouldn’t have mind putting on weight if he were not an actor, stating that being fit is an occupational hazard.

The Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actor said that while being healthy should be a priority, people should also enjoy life, explaining that actors don’t get to do that often.

“If I was not an actor, I wouldn’t care if I put on weight or anything. I think everybody should be healthy. You should eat and sleep well. But you should also enjoy a little bit in life. Actors are starving (humans). Every actor is unhappy because they don’t get the food they want to eat. So, from the outside, it all looks glamorous and cool, but on the inside, we are just pained,” Ranbir signed off with a smile.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film releases on March 8 in cinemas.