Ranbir Kapoor loses cool at paparazzi as crowds swarm him and Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening. Watch

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted attending the special screening of his mother Neetu Kapoor’s upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi, accompanied by his actor-wife Alia Bhatt. While the event turned into a heartwarming family outing, Ranbir also grabbed attention after appearing to lose his cool at paparazzi outside the venue.

A video from the screening, now viral on social media, shows the actor reacting sharply as photographers crowded around the couple while they exited the venue. Amid the chaos, Ranbir appeared visibly irritated and asked the paparazzi to maintain distance, especially as the crowding became increasingly overwhelming.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

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The incident quickly gained traction online, with mixed reactions pouring in. While some criticised the actor for losing his temper, a large section of fans defended him, arguing that the constant intrusion and lack of boundaries from paparazzi can become uncomfortable for celebrities. Many pointed out that such situations often escalate quickly, making it difficult to manage calmly.

Fans reaction

A fan reacted by saying, “When paps try to make the celebs look “rude”, but themselves don’t understand the meaning of “boundaries”. He did the right thing🙌,” while another added, “The paparazzi need to maintain a certain distance from celebrities .. you cannot come too close or push your cameras in their face .. and most important just because you have a camera or mobile phone it doesn’t mean one can start clicking pictures .. ask for their permission and then click ..”

About Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

The screening, held ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 8, 2026, saw several members of the Kapoor family in attendance. Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain also attended the special event.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who also features in the film, was present along with other close relatives, making it a special evening for the family. Veteran actor Rekha also marked her presence, adding glamour to the occasion. Rekha was seen with Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.

See videos from Daadi Ki Shaadi screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring Neetu Kapoor alongside Kapil Sharma, is a family entertainer that revolves around relationships, emotions, and light-hearted drama. Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the film is set to hit cinemas soon and has already generated buzz due to its unique storyline and ensemble cast. The film also stars R. Sarathkumar, Yograj Singh, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Aditi Mittal, Nikhat Khan, Vidhaan Sharma, and Swarna Pandey.