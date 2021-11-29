Ranbir Kapoor looks intense in first Brahmastra set photos in 2 years, Ayan Mukerji says ‘Time feels right’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra has been constantly in the news as fans await more news about it. Amid speculation that the big-budget project, starring Ranbir, Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, was shelved, its director Ayan Mukerji shared some stills from the sets of the film.

He titled the Brahmastra dump as “Flashes of Time” and ended the caption with a couple of hashtags that read, “Stepping out of a cocoon,” and “the time feels right.” As soon as he shared the post, Tanishaa Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, rapper Slow Cheeta and others dropped comments. Even fans of Ranbir and Alia got a bit excited. “Can’t wait,” expressed a couple of fans, while another mentioned, “Finally some visuals.”

In Ayan’s post, the first photo features Ranbir with the director, while the second is of a Durga pandal. One of the photo shows Ayan in a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir while another is from the CGI shoot. The director’s latest post has come after two years. His last Instagram update was a video, which he posted in 2019.

Brahmastra, which will also star Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, has been in the making for a few years now. The film was initially set to arrive in 2020. But its production work got delayed owing to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Brahmastra is touted to a superhero fantasy story which was initially announced as a trilogy.

However, the makers have not shared anything on the plot of the film so far.