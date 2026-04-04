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Ranbir Kapoor ‘looks a little harsh’ as Lord Rama, says Sunil Lahri: ‘The innocence is a little less, he suits more for Lakshman or Bharat’
The Ramayana teaser introduces Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram but sparks mixed reactions. Sunil Lahri questions his ‘lack of innocence’, while Dipika Chikhlia praises its grand scale and visuals.
Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday, and introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, setting the tone for what is being billed as one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles. While many viewers liked the scale and ambition, others were not impressed, particularly by the visuals, VFX, and even the casting choices.
Sunil Lahri, who famously played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayan, refrained from harshly judging the VFX, noting that a teaser is only a preview but he added that he is not convinced with Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama.
Sunil Lahri on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram
In an interview with DNA, Lahri said, “Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had, are missing here. But I’m sure he’ll justify the role with his acting.” The comparison to Arun Govil, whose portrayal of Lord Rama remains iconic, continues to shape audience expectations decades later.
Lahri also addressed a widely discussed concern: whether Ranbir, coming off his intense and violent role in Animal, can convincingly embody the serene and composed deity. He agreed with the sentiment, saying, “He looks a little harsh; he suits more for Lakshmana or Bharat. For such a role, it’s always better to cast a fresh face. A new actor, with no image or controversy, is always an ideal match.”
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Mixed reactions from the Ramayana legacy cast
Interestingly, Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, liked the teaser. Reacting to the teaser, he said, “Ramayana in a global avatar. Best wishes to Nitesh Tiwari & the team.”
Meanwhile, Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, was clearly impressed. She said, “I watched the teaser, and it’s very grand. Bahut rich lag raha hai. Unhone bahut achhe se banaya hai. So now I’m awaiting the film, and it’s looking very beautiful, there’s no doubt about it.”
Ranbir to play double role in Ramayana
Apart from playing Lord Ram, Ranbir will also portray Lord Parshurama in the film.
Speaking about his double role to Collider, Ranbir said that he used his body language and voice to depict the different temperaments of Rama and Parshurama. He said, “Lord Vishnu had different avatars. Lord Rama was an avatar, and Lord Parshurama was an avatar before Lord Rama.”
The cast also features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan.
Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted on a staggering Rs 4,000 crore budget, making it the most expensive Indian film ever and one of the costliest productions globally. The film is planned as a two-part saga.
Ramayana Part One is slated for a theatrical release in October 2026, with the second chapter expected to arrive in 2027.