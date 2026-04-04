Ranbir Kapoor ‘looks a little harsh’ as Lord Rama, says Sunil Lahri: ‘The innocence is a little less, he suits more for Lakshman or Bharat’

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday, and introduced Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, setting the tone for what is being billed as one of India’s biggest cinematic spectacles. While many viewers liked the scale and ambition, others were not impressed, particularly by the visuals, VFX, and even the casting choices.

Sunil Lahri, who famously played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayan, refrained from harshly judging the VFX, noting that a teaser is only a preview but he added that he is not convinced with Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama.

Sunil Lahri on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram

In an interview with DNA, Lahri said, “Ranbir looks ok, but the innocence is a little less. The patience, calm, and innocence Arun (Govil) had, are missing here. But I’m sure he’ll justify the role with his acting.” The comparison to Arun Govil, whose portrayal of Lord Rama remains iconic, continues to shape audience expectations decades later.