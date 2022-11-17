Ranbir Kapoor listens to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s gossip: ‘He asks a lot of questions’

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are often tagged as ‘BFF goals’ for their over-a-decade long friendship and the memories they have cherished together. Even though Alia is married now, Akansha said that their priorities have not changed and also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has also become a part of their ‘gossip sessions’.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Akansha said that whenever she is gossiping with Alia, Ranbir is there. The actor said that although Ranbir does not contribute a lot to the gossip, he asks a lot of questions. She also added that Ranbir is her close friend and said, “We all are family now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kanch 🫶 (@akansharanjankapoor)

The Guilty actor also revealed that she and Alia have fought gazillion times but that does not affect their relationship. “We have our priorities very straight. We know what is important.”

Ranbir and Alia recently welcomed a baby girl and the couple announced the same via social media. Akansha opened up about Alia’s new phase and had said in an interview with India Today, “It is a new feeling. Everything is so new because I don’t know what to feel, as these are such new feelings. There is love for somebody you don’t know. There’s so much overwhelming love for someone whom you have never seen before they were born.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “Like my mother always says, ‘when your friends become moms, you love them so much more because of the baby’. I love her so much more now because she has created this baby, who I love so much.”

On the work front, Akansha was recently seen in Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling. It also starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.