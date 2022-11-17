scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor listens to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s gossip: ‘He asks a lot of questions’

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor opened up about her bond with her best-friend Alia Bhatt's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

ranbir kapoor, alia bhattAkansha Ranjan Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor is alike family to her. (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are often tagged as ‘BFF goals’ for their over-a-decade long friendship and the memories they have cherished together. Even though Alia is married now, Akansha said that their priorities have not changed and also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor has also become a part of their ‘gossip sessions’. 

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Akansha said that whenever she is gossiping with Alia, Ranbir is there. The actor said that although Ranbir does not contribute a lot to the gossip, he asks a lot of questions. She also added that Ranbir is her close friend and said, “We all are family now.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kanch 🫶 (@akansharanjankapoor)

The Guilty actor also revealed that she and Alia have fought gazillion times but that does not affect their relationship. “We have our priorities very straight. We know what is important.”

Ranbir and Alia recently welcomed a baby girl and the couple announced the same via social media.  Akansha opened up about Alia’s new phase and had said in an interview with India Today, “It is a new feeling. Everything is so new because I don’t know what to feel, as these are such new feelings. There is love for somebody you don’t know. There’s so much overwhelming love for someone whom you have never seen before they were born.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “Like my mother always says, ‘when your friends become moms, you love them so much more because of the baby’. I love her so much more now because she has created this baby, who I love so much.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

On the work front, Akansha was recently seen in Vasan Bala’s Monica O My Darling. It also starred Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:17:10 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits house of footballer who died due to botched surgery, allocates house

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan turns 11: Aishwarya Rai shares the most adorable photos of her darling daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement