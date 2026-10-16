Ranbir Kapoor leases luxury apartment in Pune for Rs 1.75 crore over three years

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has rented out his luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a monthly rent starting at Rs 4.6 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The actor’s 6,094 sq ft house is located in Yerwada area of Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. The documents showed that the license agreement for the apartment was registered on October 6, 2026, for a tenure of three years, from September 20, 2026 to September 19, 2029.

According to the documents, Ranbir’s apartment has a carpet area of around 6,094 sq ft, including three car parking spots. The agreement showed that the starting monthly rent has been finalised at Rs 4,63,050, with a 5% annual increase every year. The total payable rent over the 36-month period is Rs 1.75 crore, according to the agreement.