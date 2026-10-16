Ranbir Kapoor leases luxury apartment in Pune for Rs 1.75 crore over three years

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Actor Ranbir Kapoor has rented out his luxury apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a monthly rent starting at Rs 4.6 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The actor’s 6,094 sq ft house is located in Yerwada area of Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. The documents showed that the license agreement for the apartment was registered on October 6, 2026, for a tenure of three years, from September 20, 2026 to September 19, 2029.
According to the documents, Ranbir’s apartment has a carpet area of around 6,094 sq ft, including three car parking spots. The agreement showed that the starting monthly rent has been finalised at Rs 4,63,050, with a 5% annual increase every year. The total payable rent over the 36-month period is Rs 1.75 crore, according to the agreement.
The documents showed that Ranbir Kapoor bought the apartment for more than Rs 11 crore in 2015. The Trump Organisation collaborated with Pune’s Panchshil Realty to construct Trump Towers in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar around ten years ago. The development has two 23-story towers, consisting of 46 single-floor apartments.
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Ranbir Kapoor’s real-estate portfolio
Ranbir Kapoor has been focusing on expanding his real estate portfolio. In May this year, he acquired a piece of land with The House of Abhinandan Lodha’s project The Sarayu in a transaction of Rs 3.31 crore. The parcel measured 2,134 sq ft, situated along the banks of the Sarayu River. He also purchased four land parcels spanning around 25 acres in Pune’s Mulshi taluka area for Rs 16.42 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
In May 2026, Ranbir also rented out his 2,460 sq ft apartment in the Vaastu building in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for Rs 11 lakh per month for five years. He bought the apartment in 2016 for Rs 35 crore, and the agreement included a 5% escalation condition and a security deposit of Rs 45 lakh.
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. He will play Lord Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also features Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey in key roles. It is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2026. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline.