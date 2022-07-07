Ranbir Kapoor learns how to be ‘world’s best father’ from Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly. Watch videos

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor seems to be excited about becoming a father soon. The actor recently graced the set of Star Plus’ weekend show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, and took parenting tips from Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama from the popular TV show Anupamaa. A few videos of Kapoor from the show have gone viral on social media.

In a video, Kapoor is heard asking Ganguly, “Duniya ka sabse best pitah banna hai toh aap mujhe help karenge ki main kya kar sakta hun? (Can you help me with tips to become the world’s best father?)” Rupali replied by saying your child is like your heart and then showed Ranbir how to hold a newborn baby. She also gave him tips on changing the baby’s diaper.

Another video of Ranbir Kapoor from the set of the show showed him carrying a baby. Kapoor will be promoting his upcoming release Shamshera on the show, along with his co-actor Vaani Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Several actors from TV shows like Imlie and Anupamaa shared their photos with Kapoor on social media. Fahmaan Khan, who essays the role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie, shared a photo and wrote, “I have no words to type. I probably said all I had to, to him. So now, I’ll just gloat. 👻 #livinglegend #ranbirkapoor #topoftheworld.”

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupamaa too shared a photo and wrote, “Wat fun….🕺#ranbirkapoor #vaanikapoor #gauravkhanna #anujkapadia #shamshera #rawiwaarwithstarpariwaar #starplus #instapic #lastnight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Ranbir Kapoor will soon embrace parenthood. His wife Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy last month with an adorable Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself and Ranbir from the hospital and captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨”.”