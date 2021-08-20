Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in unseen photo, and we have to thank eagle-eyed fans on internet for this

Expect every Alia Bhatt photo to become an event, where eagle-eyed fan get down to find hidden details. It seems they have hit the paydirt this time as more than the photo itself, what is featured in the background has got people’s attention. As Alia poses for the camera, there are two photos on the wall behind her — with one showing boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor kissing the Gully Boy actor.

The picture, posted by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, shows Alia dressed in a chic co-ords as she poses for the camera. What really, however, caught our attention was a picture in the background in which Ranbir is lovingly seen kissing Alia on her head.

This picture was apparently clicked when Alia and Ranbir went on a trip to the Ranthambore National Park to celebrate the New Year. The couple was joined by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and Ranbir’s family including mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, niece Samara and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for more than three years now, and Ranbir had even revealed in an interview that their wedding plans were delayed due to the pandemic. Alia and Neetu were recently seen supervising the new Krishna Raj bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Sources suggest that the couple in love will move into this new pad once they tie the knot.

A few months ago, Ranbir had spoken up about his marriage plans, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir said in an interview with former film critic Rajeev Masand.

On the work front Alia is awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir, and Amitabh Bachchan. She has also started shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera. He has started shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next.