Ranbir Kapoor keeps wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor close in this new family portrait. See photo

A new picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has taken social media by storm. In the photo, Ranbir is seen holding his wife Alia and mother Neetu in his arms. The three are happily smiling for a perfect family picture, which also featured Mahesh Bhatt, Rima Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan and others. Neetu, sharing the photo, called her family her world. The photo was originally shared by Alia’s aunt Tina Razdan Hertzke. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “A widening inner circle. Weddings bring families together.”

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14. On Saturday, Alia shared photos with her cat, named Edward. She called him his “Cat of honour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Razdan Hertzke (@tinala13)

Sharing her wedding photos, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

Right after getting married, Alia, Ranbir and Neetu returned to work. While Ranbir was recently seen shooting for his Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal, Alia resumed her work on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Neetu, on the other hand, made her television debut with Dance Deewane Juniors.

Earlier this month, Neetu opened up on Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. She spoke about how she wished Rishi Kapoor was alive to witness Ranbir’s wedding. She revealed Ranbir’s marriage was Rishi’s last wish.

In an indianexpress.com interview, Neetu Kapoor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

Neetu Kapoor will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.