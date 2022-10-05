scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others attend Kalyanaraman family’s Navratri bash, see photos

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, who had dated several years ago, kept their distance from each other at the bash.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were seen at a Navratri bash (Photos: PR Handout)

Several high-profile celebrities recently attended the Kalyanaraman family’s Navratri bash. The guest list included Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Madhavan, Parvathy, Silambarasan, Vikram Prabhu, Sneha, Prasanna, Arun Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Neeraj Madhav, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Priyadarshan and Aparna Balamurali. Vijay Yesudas, M G Sreekumar and Ouseppachan were also present at the party.

While Katrina posed with Nagarjuna, Ranbir took photos with Arun Vijay and others. The former couple kept their distance from each other at the bash.

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif at the Navratri bash. (Photo: PR Handout) Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor and Arun Vijay at the Navratri bash. (Photo: PR Handout) Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor, Prithviraj and Prabhu at the Navratri bash. (Photo: PR Handout) Katrina Kaif Several celebrities attended the bash. (Photo: PR Handout) Ranbir Kapoor Prabhu and Ranbir Kapoor at the bash. (Photo: PR Handout) Katrina Kaif Jayaram, Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu at the bash. (Photo: PR Handout)

Apart from the celebrities, Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassadors Prabhu Ganesan (Tamil Nadu), Akkineni Nagarjuna (Telugu states), Kinjal Rajpriya (Gujarat), Pooja Sawant (Maharashtra) and Ritabhari Chakraborty (West Bengal) were also seen at the bash.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi, while Ranbir Kapoor returned to films after four years with Shamshera and Brahmastra.

