Ranbir Kapoor is yet to meet his ‘first wife’, says ‘I look forward to meeting you at some point’

Ranbir Kapoor is having a good time, both personally and professionally. While he got married to Alia Bhatt earlier this year, he has two films slated for release in 2022 as well. Shamshera will be out in the theaters on July 22, and his much-awaited fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra will be released on September 9. Recently, the actor answered some of the most Googled questions about himself, one of which included a discussion about his ‘first wife’.

In an interview with Mashable, Ranbir narrated how he hasn’t met her yet. Speaking about his craziest fan encounter, he said that many years ago, a woman came to his family home and got married to the gate of the bungalow. “There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy,” shared Ranbir, adding, “I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point.”

During the interview, Ranbir revealed that his two favourite co-stars are Saurabh Shukla, with whom he worked in three films, including Barfi, Jagga Jasoos and Shamshera, and Anushka Sharma. Talking about Anushka, with whom he shared the screen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir said, “We’re really close friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting. We have good creative energy.”

The actor said that he is happy with a private social media account and doesn’t want to make it public yet. He also mentioned that he has no tattoos yet but he might get one soon. He said that it could be either his favourite number 8, or the name of his future children.

Ranbir Kapoor launched the trailer of Shamshera on Friday. During the trailer launch event, the actor promised that his fans will get to see him more often going forward. “I have to do a lot of work now, first I was working for myself, now I want to make my family, work for my family,” he said.