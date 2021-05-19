scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Most read

Ranbir Kapoor is unrecognisable as he poses during Aishwarya Rai’s Aa Ab Laut Chalen event, watch video

Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director on Aishwarya Rai’s Bollywood debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which was directed by Rishi Kapoor. Watch the throwback video of the film’s music launch.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2021 7:44:03 pm
ranbir kapoor with aishwarya rai bachchanRanbir Kapoor starred opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Photo: Rumy Jafry/Twitter, Express Archive)

Late actor Rishi Kapoor directed only one film in his career, Aishwarya Rai’s Bollywood debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Not many know that his son Ranbir Kapoor, still in his teens then, was an assistant director during the film.

A video from the film’s music launch event is now being shared online. Other than the former Miss World signing autographs for fans during the event, the video also features Rishi Kapoor on the dais with brothers Rajiv and Randhir Kapoor and son Ranbir.

Ranbir, perhaps 18 years of age, is unrecognisable from the actor we know him as today. Fresh out of school, he looks uncomfortable with the attention.

The film starred Akshaye Khanna in the lead along with Aishwarya. Aa Ab Laut Chalen was the last production of RK Studios and released in 1999.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ranbir went on to make his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya (2007). He also acted with Aishwarya in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Talking about the time he was an AD on her Hindi film debut, Ranbir had said, “I have been friends with her since that time. When Aishwarya got married to Abhishek, I spent a lot of time with her during those days as well.”

ALSO READ |When Rishi Kapoor asked Ranbir Kapoor to travel by autos or bus, Neetu Kapoor says he didn’t want to spoil him

Speaking about sharing screen with Aishwarya, he had said, “My hands were shivering, but Aishwarya made me feel very comfortable. She told me to stop acting like a child and act out the scene properly. That was when I grew more confident.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

She never made me feel like she was a senior or she was a big actor or a star. It was like working with a contemporary.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

19 unseen family photos of Anushka-Virat from sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's Instagram
19 unseen family photos of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli from his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra’s album

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement
x