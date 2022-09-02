scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor is the dutiful husband as he flies with Alia Bhatt to Hyderabad to attend Brahmastra event, watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted as they left for Hyderabad for Brahmastra promotions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in Hyderabad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming movie Brahmastra and the duo is currently busy promoting their movie. Alia, in an earlier interview, had said that they will be promoting their movie everywhere and the couple was recently spotted outside Mumbai airport. 

The stylish couple were reportedly flying to Hyderabad for the promotions. Alia looked pretty in her black frock with matching mask and Ranbir kept it simple in a blue T-shirt. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Ranbir is seen holding the door for Alia as she tries to get down from the car. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Neitizens loved Alia’s motif print dress and appreciated the same in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love her dress,” while another wrote, “Alia is so cute in her dress.”

Earlier, Alia had shared about  working during pregnancy. She had said, “Work gives me peace, acting is my passion. If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged.” On September 1st, the duo was spotted outside a recording studio post midnight. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9th. Apart from Ranbir-Alia, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Talking about the film and its characters, Alia had told Mashable, “Eventually when the audience enters the cinema, after about three minutes, they’re going to forget Ranbir and Alia. From then, they are watching Shiva and Isha, and those characters are taking the journey forward.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders,...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:07:01 am
Next Story

Sidharth Shukla’s family attends prayer meet with Brahma Kumaris ahead of his first death anniversary. Pics shared online

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Days after Raipur flight, Soren approves chartered plane
Jharkhand

Days after Raipur flight, Soren approves chartered plane

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

Chaliye, ya baithiye? When two CMs did a dance-around in Patna

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

Premium
What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate
NCERT report

Enrolment dip to go on, in keeping with fall in child population growth rate

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

sidnaaz 1200
‘Sidnaaz’ forever: On Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary, we revisit his bond with Shehnaaz Gill
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement