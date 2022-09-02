Ranbir Kapoor is the dutiful husband as he flies with Alia Bhatt to Hyderabad to attend Brahmastra event, watch

Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming movie Brahmastra and the duo is currently busy promoting their movie. Alia, in an earlier interview, had said that they will be promoting their movie everywhere and the couple was recently spotted outside Mumbai airport.

The stylish couple were reportedly flying to Hyderabad for the promotions. Alia looked pretty in her black frock with matching mask and Ranbir kept it simple in a blue T-shirt. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Ranbir is seen holding the door for Alia as she tries to get down from the car.

Neitizens loved Alia’s motif print dress and appreciated the same in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love her dress,” while another wrote, “Alia is so cute in her dress.”

Earlier, Alia had shared about working during pregnancy. She had said, “Work gives me peace, acting is my passion. If you’re fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. It keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged.” On September 1st, the duo was spotted outside a recording studio post midnight.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9th. Apart from Ranbir-Alia, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Talking about the film and its characters, Alia had told Mashable, “Eventually when the audience enters the cinema, after about three minutes, they’re going to forget Ranbir and Alia. From then, they are watching Shiva and Isha, and those characters are taking the journey forward.”