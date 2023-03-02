Ranbir Kapoor is scared about his daughter Raha not recognising him if he shaves his beard: ‘It will break my heart…’

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will soon grace the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 to promote their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar. On the show, Ranbir, who danced with the contestants, also spoke about his daughter Raha and opened up about the fun he had with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cast while shooting the Holi song “Balam Pichkari”.

When one of the contestants asked Ranbir whether his beard pricks his newborn baby, Ranbir said, “I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I don’t have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognise me after I shave. She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognise me.”

Talking about having his own Holi song, Balam Pichkari, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I went back to those days of shooting the movie. I think we shot the song for 8 days. It was too sunny, with too many dancers. It was very difficult but when you get a good song, you get the energy from within, and you feel like performing it. In those 8 days of shooting – Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki, Deepika and I had a blast. We would drink bhang, hiding from everyone so that no one gets to know. I have many fond memories of this song and I get to relive those memories because of this wonderful performance.”

Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar will hit theatres on March 8.