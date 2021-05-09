Ranbir Kapoor is quieter, Riddhima is a hands-on daughter: Neetu Kapoor

Actor Neetu Kapoor has often spoken about her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Recently, she opened up on her bond with the two during a conversation with Filmfare. With Ranbir, Neetu said that she shares a special relationship, which also includes the two talking everything about movies. Admitting herself to be a movie buff, Neetu said, “We always discussed movies. Since the beginning, we shared such a relationship. Now, I also discuss the scripts that come to me. Any films offered to me, I discuss with him.”

She also revisited the time when Ranbir took her out on a lunch with the money he saved up. “He was an Assistant Director. He made some money. So, on Mother’s Day, he took me to a restaurant for lunch. That was the best Mother’s Day.”

Talking about their personalities, Neetu said, “Riddhima is more like a hands-on daughter. She goes crazy even if I cough. She will make sure to send me messages and send me Indian nuskas. Ranbir is more on the quieter side. He will just ask me,” adding that she was an obsessed mother who forgot the world in the first 10 years of embracing motherhood.

When asked if Ranbir and Riddhima had a thing that could cheer them up in a jiffy, Neetu recalled that Ranbir was “obsessed with GI Joe.” She also narrated an incident about how Riddhima wrote a huge letter when Neetu refused her request to get highlights on her hair at the age of 15-16.

Riddhima had on Sunday morning shared a heartwarming post for Neetu Kapoor on the occasion of Mother’s Day.