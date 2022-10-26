scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor is ‘done with Brahmastra promotions’ as the film nears its digital premiere: ‘Itna toh Alia ne Shiva nahi bola film mein’

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4 and Ranbir Kapoor is on to another round of promotions.

Brahmastra online premiereBrahmastra is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their movie Brahmastra extensively for a few months now. And it seems like Ranbir is tired of promoting the film as he starts another round of promotions for its digital premiere. In a new promotional ad, where the makers seem to be in on the joke, Ranbir can be heard saying, “Nahi bhai, I’m done with Brahmastra promotions. I’m done with Ayan Mukerji.”

Ranbir goes on to say, “Itna toh Alia ne film mein Shiva Shiva nahi bola hoga (Even Alia did not say Shiva this many times in the film.),” referring to the many memes where Isha repeatedly screaming Shiva’s name in the film made for some great social media humour. Ranbir goes on to say, “Alia ki awaaz baith chuki hai har event pe Kesariya gaate gaate. 150 drones uda diya, 250 laddoo baant diye. Aur kya karu? (Alia’s throat is sore after singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones, distributed 250 sweets. What else do we do?).”

Ranbir Kapoor is set to embrace fatherhood soon and he brings that up too in this ad as he says, “Ayan ko lagta hai Brahmastra promotions ke alava meri life hi nahi hai. Baap banne vala hun main. (Ayan thinks I don’t have a life beyond Brahmastra. I am going to be a father soon).” In the midst of his rant, he gets a call from Ayan and like an agreeable star, he says, “Yes sir, light is coming.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Brahmastra was in the making for almost a decade and after many delays, the film finally hit screens in September. After a successful run in theatres, the movie is now premiering on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4.

As per the makers, the film earned a worldwide gross of Rs 425 crore in 25 days. Earlier reports suggested that the movie was made at a reported cost of Rs 410 crore but Ayan and Ranbir both said that the said budget was for the trilogy and not just the first part. The second part of the franchise, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, is expected to release in December 2025.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:14:10 pm
