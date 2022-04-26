Ranbir Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt to his family in new wedding video: ‘Say hi to my wife’

A new video from Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s wedding has surfaced online. In the clip, Ranbir can be seen introducing his wife to his family.

In the clip, Ranbir turns towards his family post the varmala rituals and says to them, “Say hi to my wife.” The whole group is heard cheering and welcoming Alia into their clan, even as the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor sweetly responded with a ‘Hi’ of her own.

During the varmala ceremony, Ranbir Kapoor was seen kneeling so that Alia Bhatt could put the garland on him. The varmala ceremony was followed by a sweet kiss.

Watch the adorable video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in a relationship for five years before they tied the knot on April 14 this year at their residence Vastu in Mumbai. Alia shared the wedding photos on her social media handles with a caption that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space later this year in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.