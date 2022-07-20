Ranbir Kapoor ignored Aamir Khan’s advice on becoming an actor: ‘I thought, ye kya bol raha hai’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to be on the silver screen after four long years with Shamshera, got golden advice from his senior Aamir Khan even before he became an actor. But, Kapoor ignored the advice then, and now he regrets it.

During a recent interaction with actor-anchor Prajakta Kohli, Ranbir shared that Aamir had told him to travel across India by buses and trains before getting into the acting business. He shared, “Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, ‘Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns’. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture.”

But Ranbir didn’t take Aamir’s advice seriously. “It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn’t take it because then I thought, ‘ye kya bol raha hai’,” the actor added.

Through his past 15 years of experience in the film industry and his late father Rishi Kapoor’s experience, Ranbir has learnt that one should keep the friendship and work separately. This is why, on a film set, he doesn’t socialise and prefers to be a ‘loner’.

“I have always been a loner. When I am working, I am just working and not socialising and I like to be detached while I am working. It is necessary to separate work and friendship. I have seen it myself, I have seen it with my father, that when we think, ‘ye mera dost hai, iske liye kar lete hain film’ (he is my friend, let’s do a film for him), that only breaks the friendship. So, it is important to differentiate between work and friendship.”

Ranbir is essaying a double role in Shamshera. The action-drama also stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain and he is the first villain in Ranbir’s career, besides ‘Karan Johar’. Talking about Dutt being a villain to his hero in Shamshera, Ranbir said, “I never had a villain in my career, except Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet. Most of my villain has been myself since I have been on these self-discovering journeys. So, to finally have a villain and that too as Sanjay Dutt was like a dream come true.”

The 2015 film Bombay Velvet was promoted as one of the most ambitious films of Bollywood but it turned out to be a dud at the box office. KJo played the villain in the movie.