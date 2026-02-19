‘Happy dad’ Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in his arms as Alia Bhatt gossips with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Watch

Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their 3-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor stepped out for a family outing recently. On Wednesday, they were spotted with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, as they reportedly went out for a wedding. Several videos and pictures of the adorable family have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the clips shared by paparazzi, Ranbir was seen stepping out of the car, while holding Raha in his arms. The actor was in a happy mood, smiling while talking to his mom Neetu. When he was entering the venue, the veteran actor was snapped waiting for Alia. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo then gossiped their way inside.