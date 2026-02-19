Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Happy dad’ Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in his arms as Alia Bhatt gossips with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Watch
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and their little one Raha Kapoor were spotted while stepping out for a family outing, on Wednesday.
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their 3-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor stepped out for a family outing recently. On Wednesday, they were spotted with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, as they reportedly went out for a wedding. Several videos and pictures of the adorable family have been doing the rounds on social media.
In the clips shared by paparazzi, Ranbir was seen stepping out of the car, while holding Raha in his arms. The actor was in a happy mood, smiling while talking to his mom Neetu. When he was entering the venue, the veteran actor was snapped waiting for Alia. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo then gossiped their way inside.
ALSO READ | ‘Ranbir Kapoor does not allow Alia Bhatt to follow his Finsta, but he watches everything,’ says blogger
For the outing, Alia opted for cream and golden oufit, while Ranbir chose to wear a black and white kurta-pyjama. Neetu wore a traditional grey and brown dress for the event. While Raha’s face was hidden with a sticker in the pap video, she can be seen in a cute pink dress.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor’s rare appearance grabbed instant eyeballs on social media. Fans flooded the comments section, with a lot of love for their little munchkin and Kapoor family’s bond. “Angel family,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “Cutieess.” “RK is a happy dad,” a third comment read.
Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022, and welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November of the same year.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, along with Vicky Kaushal. Besides that, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline, with Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will be released in two parts, first part on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027. Alia has the action-thriller Alpha is set to release in April.
India secures a spot in the T20 World Cup Super 8s with 4 consecutive wins, but their sloppy fielding remains a major concern. Former India pacer Varun Aaron criticizes the team's poor catching record and hopes they improve before the crucial matches.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05