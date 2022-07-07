Ranbir Kapoor holds a baby, reacts as paps call him dad-to-be: ‘Tu mama ban gaya, tu chacha’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is promoting his upcoming dacoit drama, Shamshera, in full swing. The actor was papped in Mumbai on Wednesday where paparazzi congratulated him. Ranbir and wife, actor Alia Bhatt, announced their pregnancy last month.

However, what took everyone by surprise was Ranbir’s reaction. As the paparazzi called him “dad-to-be”, the actor quickly called the paps “uncles-to-be”. He pointed at the photographers and said, “Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya,” leaving them laughing.

Ranbir is then seen entering his vanity van and wishing Ranveer Singh, who turned 37 on Wednesday. “Happy birthday, super guy, love you!” Ranbir said.

In another video, Ranbir is seen holding a baby as he appears on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. He was featured on the show with Rupali Ganguly and Arjun Bijlani. Arjun congratulates him for the way he is handling the baby. “Kya training hui hai,” the TV actor says.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media platforms to announce pregnancy. She shared a photo with Ranbir in the hospital, from her ultrasound appointment and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.”

On the work front Ranbir and Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra- Chapter 1: Shiva, which is scheduled to release September 9. This is the first time they will feature together in a film. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal in the pipeline. Alia is busy shooting her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone, in the UK along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has her debut production Darlings and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.