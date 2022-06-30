Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ‘Hindi cinema ka keeda’, says ‘main toh generational filmy hun’. Watch

In a bid to promote his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the first episode of RK Tapes on YRF’s YouTube channel where he spoke about his love for Hindi films.

In the video, Ranbir is sitting inside an empty theatre as he munches on popcorn and talks about his love for the larger-than-life Hindi movies. Ranbir admits that he also had a phase where he thought that Western films were more real, but soon realised that the earthiness of Hindi movies have a special place in his heart.

Ranbir acknowledges that since he comes from a family of actors and directors, he is a ‘generational filmy’ person. He jokes that the doctors said that his blood group was U/A.

Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the big screen after 2018’s Sanju. Set in 1800s, Ranbir plays a double role and goes up against Sanjay’s antagonist Shuddh Singh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The YRF film release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Director Karan Malhotra recently spoke to indianexpress.com and talked about RK’s performance. “Directing Ranbir was a very new experience and enriching experience as he is a new-age actor. He is an actor who internalises a lot, you see that in all of his performances. He is not a loud actor, he is not out there, but my cinema is exactly that. He has really worked hard in imbibing my sensibilities into his performance and give it his best,” he said.

Soon after Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra five years ago, and got married earlier this year. The two recently announced their pregnancy on Alia’s social media.

Ranbir also has Luv Rajna’s next, where he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline. He is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, named Animal, with Rashmika Mandanna.