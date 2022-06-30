scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ‘Hindi cinema ka keeda’, says ‘main toh generational filmy hun’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor said that he had a phase where he felt that Western cinema was more real but soon realised that the filminess of Hindi cinema had his heart.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 4:06:45 pm
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera.

In a bid to promote his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on the first episode of RK Tapes on YRF’s YouTube channel where he spoke about his love for Hindi films.

In the video, Ranbir is sitting inside an empty theatre as he munches on popcorn and talks about his love for the larger-than-life Hindi movies.  Ranbir admits that he also had a phase where he thought that Western films were more real, but soon realised that the earthiness of Hindi movies have a special place in his heart.

Ranbir acknowledges that since he comes from a family of actors and directors, he is a ‘generational filmy’ person. He jokes that the doctors said that his blood group was U/A.

Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the big screen after 2018’s Sanju. Set in 1800s, Ranbir plays a double role and goes up against Sanjay’s antagonist Shuddh Singh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The YRF film release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.

Best of Express Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...Premium
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan: ‘Don’t know of a ...
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
More Premium Stories >>

Director Karan Malhotra recently spoke to indianexpress.com and talked about RK’s performance. “Directing Ranbir was a very new experience and enriching experience as he is a new-age actor. He is an actor who internalises a lot, you see that in all of his performances. He is not a loud actor, he is not out there, but my cinema is exactly that. He has really worked hard in imbibing my sensibilities into his performance and give it his best,” he said.

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill reacts to trolling she received for kissing and hugging Salman Khan, signs autograph with Sidharth Shukla’s name

Soon after Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra five years ago, and got married earlier this year. The two recently announced their pregnancy on Alia’s social media.

Ranbir also has Luv Rajna’s next, where he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline. He is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, named Animal, with Rashmika Mandanna.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ek Villain Returns' trailer John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani go bad
Ek Villain Returns’ posters: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani go bad
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement