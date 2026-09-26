Ranbir Kapoor helps MrBeast say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at Ramayana event in Mumbai. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and MrBeast at the special Ramayana event in Mumbai. (Photo: X)

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana are stepping up their promotional campaign as they prepare to take the Indian epic to audiences worldwide. YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined the film’s team for a special promotional event in Mumbai.

MrBeast, who is currently in India, attended the event with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. His presence is part of the film’s wider global strategy as the makers look to reach audiences beyond India.

MrBeast joins Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi at Ramayana event

The special event was held at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai. MrBeast received a traditional Indian welcome before interacting with the audience.