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Ranbir Kapoor helps MrBeast say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at Ramayana event in Mumbai. Watch
MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi at Ramayana event, praised the film and chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ after Ranbir prompted him.
The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana are stepping up their promotional campaign as they prepare to take the Indian epic to audiences worldwide. YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, joined the film’s team for a special promotional event in Mumbai.
MrBeast, who is currently in India, attended the event with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. His presence is part of the film’s wider global strategy as the makers look to reach audiences beyond India.
MrBeast joins Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi at Ramayana event
The special event was held at the DNEG/Prime Focus office in Mumbai. MrBeast received a traditional Indian welcome before interacting with the audience.
MrBeast spoke about his experience at the event, saying, “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m very, very grateful for you guys. It was amazing getting to see part of the movie. I mean, it looks phenomenal.”
Someone from the crowd then shouted, “Jai Shree Ram!” MrBeast appeared not to understand what was being said, prompting Ranbir Kapoor to help him with the chant.
MrBeast then repeated, “Jai Shree Ram!”, as the audience cheered.
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Another video making the rounds shows Ranbir Kapoor picking up the bow as the crowd cheered.
🚨Ranbir Kapoor Lift The BOW at Ramayana Special Event with #MrBeast Today.#Ramayana #Yash #Ranbir #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/yrkqe6ucyr
— Kunal Rajput (@kunalreviewer) September 26, 2026
Ranbir attended the event in a blue kurta, while Sai Pallavi wore an orange-peach saree. The actors later posed for pictures with MrBeast and the film’s team.
Mr Beast with Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey 🔥🔥🥶.#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/mLYIKuxauG
— PEACE 🏹 (@Peace__AB) September 26, 2026
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash essays Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, Ravie Dubey is Lakshman, while the ensemble includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat, among others.
The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The ambitious project is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The score has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian production.
The film is planned as a two-part theatrical saga, with the first part scheduled for a worldwide release in November 2026 and the second instalment planned for Diwali 2027.
The makers are also planning to release Ramayana in major Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Its international strategy includes markets such as Japan, China and Spanish-speaking territories. Namit Malhotra has previously spoken about plans to localise the film in languages including English, Spanish and Japanese.
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Namit Malhotra and MrBeast’s Angry Birds connection
MrBeast’s association with Namit Malhotra extends beyond Ramayana. Namit is also producing The Angry Birds Movie 3, while MrBeast has joined the voice cast of the animated film.
MrBeast and Salish Matter are among the new additions to the voice cast of the third Angry Birds film, which is scheduled to release on December 23, 2026.
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