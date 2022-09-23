Ranbir Kapoor helps fans who fell during an event in Mumbai, fan says ‘Ranbir is genuinely a kind guy’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai on Friday to promote Brahmastra along with the film’s director Ayan Mukerji. The duo was spotted at a Mumbai mall and fans of Ranbir went berserk on seeing him.

A new video of Ranbir shows him greeting his fans at an event in Mumbai. He talks to a few of them and as he moves back a little, a few fans fall on the ground due to excessive crowd. But Ranbir was quick enough to help those who fell.

As the video surfaced on social media, a couple of Instagram users wrote, “They fell for Ranbir 😂😂.” A few others showered him with love. One of them commented, “Love him❤️❤️❤️.” Another noted, “Ranbir is the Genuinely Kind guy❤️❤️❤️.” Some of them also noted how some fans put their lives in danger just to click a selfie with their favourite stars. “How silly public is! 😢they put themselves in danger ⛔️ for just one glance or selfie,” a comment on the video read.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their film Brahmastra. The movie was released in the theaters on September 9 and has been doing well at the box office. It has made over Rs 360 crore globally, according to Dharma Productions.

Recently, the film shattered advance booking records with nearly six lakh tickets sold at three national chains already for National Cinema Day on Friday, when tickets are priced at Rs 75. These are the highest advance figures for any film this year.