Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor admits he’s been heartbroken, reveals if one should lie in relationships: ‘Sometimes truth does more harm than…’

Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt, is looking forward to the release of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which hits screens this Holi.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor seen here in a still from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.
Ranbir Kapoor admits he's been heartbroken, reveals if one should lie in relationships: 'Sometimes truth does more harm than…'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has lately been on a promotional spree thanks to his upcoming release Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, was recently asked whether he has been heartbroken. The actor, who plays a dedicated lover in the Luv Ranjan directorial, said that it is ‘humanly impossible’ to not have been heartbroken at some point.

“Of course, it is humanly impossible. The heart is such a fragile thing. Sometimes it is difficult for introverts to speak about their heartbreaks, even to people close to them. Your heart can break multiple times and people will not know about it,” Ranbir said while speaking with the BBC reporter Haroon Rashid.

As his upcoming film and its title revolves around lying and manipulation in romantic relationships, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked whether he has ever lied in his relationships, and whether one should, at all.

Ranbir said, “In life, you have to maneuver around relationships, and it doesn’t just have to be with your partner, it could be your parents or friends. And sometimes truth does more harm than a white lie. Yes, the truth should always be a priority, because it puts things into perspective in a faster and better way, but sometimes (saying) a white lie is nice.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 20:18 IST
Ranbir Kapoor says the love he feels for daughter Raha is unmatched by any person or movie, reveals the secret behind his non-dad bod

