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Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet gesture for wife Alia Bhatt’s Alpha wins hearts, watch
Ranbir Kapoor recently promoted his wife Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Alpha with a playful phrase printed on his T-shirt.
Actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Alpha. and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be doing his bit to support the campaign.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ranbir was seen stepping out of his car and posing for the paparazzi. Fans were quick to notice the phrase ‘My Wife’s An Alpha’ on his T-shirt, a playful nod to Alia’s upcoming film.
For the outing Ranbir Kapoor kept it casual in an all-black ensemble comprising a T-shirt, trousers, a cap and sunglasses. Before heading inside a building, he smiled and waved at the photographers gathered outside.
After the clip surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comments section, calling Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture an adorable expression of love and support. “His wife is Alpha and he’s making sure the whole world knows it,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “I love the way these two support each other. They did the same for each other during Gangubai and Animal too.” “It’s a flex indeed,” a third comment read. A user called him, “Supportive Hubby.”
ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt gets roasted by Trump impersonator on Samay Raina’s show: ‘Give her a script’
About Alpha
Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe and the first female-led instalment in the franchise. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the upcoming spy-thriller features Alia Bhatt playing the role of Sita, a highly trained assassin on a mission to dismantle her mentor’s rogue soldier programme. The movie, set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026, also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey, among others. It is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6.
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