Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet gesture for wife Alia Bhatt’s Alpha wins hearts, watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Alpha. and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, seems to be doing his bit to support the campaign.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ranbir was seen stepping out of his car and posing for the paparazzi. Fans were quick to notice the phrase ‘My Wife’s An Alpha’ on his T-shirt, a playful nod to Alia’s upcoming film.

For the outing Ranbir Kapoor kept it casual in an all-black ensemble comprising a T-shirt, trousers, a cap and sunglasses. Before heading inside a building, he smiled and waved at the photographers gathered outside.