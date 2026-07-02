Ranbir Kapoor has ‘no entourage’, came for Sanju shoot at 3 am, says Rajkumar Hirani

The conversation around demands of stars for an elaborate entourage and limited work shift have been gaining momentum in the Hindi film industry. Amid Ranveer Singh’s multiple vanity van report, and his wife Deepika Padukone’s alleged eight-hour workday demand, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s cooperative attitude as an actor. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has worked with Ranbir in Sanju (2018), revealed that he has ‘no entourage’.

‘He has no manager’

During a conversation with Zoom, he shared, “I’ve been fortunate with the individuals I’ve worked with. I haven’t encountered entourage issues with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and with Ranbir Kapoor.” The director further said that everyone was able to reach out to Ranbir personally. “I managed the entire film without even knowing who his manager was. There was no manager; he personally reached out to everyone. Every assistant had his contact. Anything he needed, he would directly message everyone. However, I do hear stories about entourages, and sometimes there can be an excess of people.”