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Ranbir Kapoor has ‘no entourage’, came for Sanju shoot at 3 am, says Rajkumar Hirani
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that he didn't face any entourage issues with Ranbir Kapoor. He also revealed that the actor used to come early on Sanju sets, for an elaborate makeup.
The conversation around demands of stars for an elaborate entourage and limited work shift have been gaining momentum in the Hindi film industry. Amid Ranveer Singh’s multiple vanity van report, and his wife Deepika Padukone’s alleged eight-hour workday demand, Rajkumar Hirani opened up about Ranbir Kapoor’s cooperative attitude as an actor. In a recent interview, the filmmaker, who has worked with Ranbir in Sanju (2018), revealed that he has ‘no entourage’.
‘He has no manager’
During a conversation with Zoom, he shared, “I’ve been fortunate with the individuals I’ve worked with. I haven’t encountered entourage issues with Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, and with Ranbir Kapoor.” The director further said that everyone was able to reach out to Ranbir personally. “I managed the entire film without even knowing who his manager was. There was no manager; he personally reached out to everyone. Every assistant had his contact. Anything he needed, he would directly message everyone. However, I do hear stories about entourages, and sometimes there can be an excess of people.”
‘Ranbir would come 4 hours early on the shift’
During a separate interview with new agency IANS, Rajkumar Hirani was asked about demands by actors for shorter work hours. “I don’t think any actor from today’s generation says that we will work only for these many hours. At least the ones I have worked with understand the importance. Toh karna hai toh khatam karna hai. They will finish it,” he replied.
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The director continued, “I remember Ranbir (Kapoor) — he used to have a beard in the movie, so it would take him four to five hours for makeup. So if we had a 7 a.m. shift, he would come at 3 a.m. and sit in Film City at night alone. I used to arrive at 6 a.m., and there used to be a van outside, a lamp hanging outside, and inside his makeup would already be underway. Then we would shoot with him for 12 whole hours. He never complained about it. Never, to anyone. I have never seen anybody complaining otherwise as well.”
Ranbir Kapoor and Hirani worked together in Sanju, a biopic based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office.
Earlier, during a podcast with Sodhi Chebhutha, Ranbir’s Animal co-star Srinath Maganti also talked about the star’s ‘no entourage’ rule. “Ranbir Kapoor does not come with an entourage. When he comes on set, a huge plate filled with healthy chips, biscuits, chocolates and all kinds of snacks is brought along,” he shared.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor will play the role of Lord Rama. The mythological drama is set to hit the theatres around Diwali, this year.
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