Ranbir Kapoor has his arms around Alia Bhatt as couple hounded by fans at airport in Rajasthan. Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated an idyllic birthday in Jodhpur with Alia Bhatt, and the two have now left the city. A video of the couple leaving the city, with fans struggling to get a photo of them is now going viral.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia’s bodyguards hold fans at bay, while the couple walk and try to duck their numerous followers. Ranbir has his arms around Alia as a few fans get too close for comfort.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and wished Ranbir a happy birthday with an emotional caption, “Happy birthday, my life.” In the photo, the two are sitting beside a lake in Jodhpur, after what seems to be a picnic.

Her sister Shaheen Bhatt and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left heart emojis in the comments section of the post. His mother, actor Neetu Kapoor also shared heart emojis.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over three years, and they made their relationship official in 2018 during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. In an interview to GQ, Ranbir had said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to announce their wedding plans, which is for sure on the cards as Ranbir had revealed in an interview last year. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia would be seen in Brahmastra. Ranbir has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline. Alia is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home productions Darlings, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.