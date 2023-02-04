Ranbir Kapoor has a new fan in Manika Batra, table tennis player says ‘RK has my heart, fan of your fun traits’

Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently met table tennis player Manika Batra and she took to social media to share her photo with him. Batra mentioned that the moment was extremely ‘precious’ to her as she thanked him for making her feel so comfortable.

Manika shared in the caption, “At first I didn’t want to post this and wanted to keep it to myself as this moment is precious to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We spoke about my game. He was curious about my height (he said-aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga as you have a great height 🙈) and so on.”

She added, “RK has my heart . Thank you for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting , but now I’m a fan of your kind , intellectual and fun traits!!”

Ranbir Kapoor is sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is scheduled to release on March 8. At the trailer launch of the film, Ranbir spoke about working in a romantic comedy and said, “It’s very hard, rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like Sanju or Rockstar, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these rom-com parts are very hard. I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of a personality, so I can still keep delivering some entertainment through the genre.”

Later this year, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Animal is scheduled to release on August 11.