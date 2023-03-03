‘Mujhe uncle mat bula’: Ranbir Kapoor asks Indian Idol contestant to calls him RK

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on the episode of Indian Idol 13 to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar. The actor had a cute conversation with one of the young contestants, who called Ranbir ‘uncle’, much to the dismay of the actor.

The 40-year-old actor was interacting with a contestant, who called him ‘uncle’. Ranbir is seen quickly correcting her as he says, “Yaar mujhe uncle mat bula yaar (Please don’t call me uncle).” The contestant in turn ask, “Acha aap batao main kya bolu (Ok, then you tell me what to call you),” to which Ranbir replied, “RK bol de (Call me RK).”

The young contestant then tells Ranbir that his face is looking a little blank and she wants to apply gulal on the actor’s face. Ranbir quickly agrees and walks up to the contestant, and lets her apply the gulal, in turn putting some on her face too.

Ranbir in the same episode entertained an interesting question by the contestant. The same contestant asked Ranbir why did he has a beard and whether his newborn daughter Raha minds it. To this, Ranbir replied that Raha, who was born in November, has only seen him in a beard and he is worried how she would react when he shaves it off.

Ranbir is sporting the bearded look for his upcoming film, Animal. The actor, who will be seen in a cleanshaven avatar in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is going for a messy and rugged look in Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor onscreen for the first time. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars stand-up comedian Anubhav Bassi.