Ranbir Kapoor gives breakdown of Brahmastra economics after Kangana Ranaut brings up Rs 650 cr figure: ‘Budget not just for part one but…’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the budget of his latest fantasy epic Brahmastra and said that the figures floating on social media, casting a doubt on its actual recovery, are far from true. Even before the Karan Johar-backed big scale film opened in cinemas on September 9, the reported budget of Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva of around Rs 410 crore surfaced on social media.

Later, actor Kangana Ranaut questioned how a film made at Rs 650 crore budget be called a hit in a jiffy. She also said that she wishes to interview the film’s producer Karan Johar.

So far, Brahmastra has clocked in more than Rs 200 cr with its all-India net collections. A section on the internet, however, was skeptical regarding its recovery as the collections of the film–planned as a trilogy–are nowhere near its reported budget.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir, without disclosing the actual number, said the budget of the film is not limited to just its part one but in fact the next two films lined up. “These days, we are reading that a lot of people are discussing the budget of the film. That the budget of Brahmastra is this much, recovery is that much. But Brahmastra is something unique, its budget is not just for this one film but for the whole trilogy.”

Ranbir said the Ayan Mukerji directorial does not follow the usual economics of a film as Brahmastra was a VFX-heavy project which required the makers to invest in building “assets”, which will be used for the entire franchise, and not just part one.

“The assets we have made for this film, be it fire or any other superpower, it will be divided in three films. So the figures (for this film) that are floating around are wrong. The film doesn’t follow the same economics of other movies in the industry. This is a new beast,” Ranbir added.

Before the release of Brahmastra, arguably one of the costliest Indian films to have been mounted, trade analyst Komal Nahta had shared with indianexpress.com that the astronomical budget of Brahmastra should be looked at as an investment for its three-part universe.

Nahta had said that from Rs 400 cr, a part of the budget is for the future film and that the makers aren’t foolish to invest a heavy amount with the hope to recover its entire sum from just part one.

“If that happens, great, even if it doesn’t happen, it is not a point to despair because, after all, it is a trilogy and a whole new universe. Trilogy will happen, but its success can empower makers to mount more films within the universe, like Marvel does.

“So, it is not like Rs 400 cr should be recovered from this part, no. They are not even expecting that, because a part of the budget is an investment for the entire universe, which will be carried forward in the second, third part of the franchise,” he had shared earlier.