scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt should be added to Kapoors’ ‘family of actors’? Karisma Kapoor’s lips are sealed

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have kept their wedding plans under wraps, the two have been openly spoken about their relationship on several occasions. Now, Karisma Kapoor reacted as Anurag Basu suggested adding Alia's name to Kapoor 'family of actors'.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 6, 2021 12:27:28 pm
The Kapoor family. (Photo: Karishma Kapoor/Instagram)

A video of Karisma Kapoor has gone viral on the internet where she is seen zipping her lips when filmmaker Anurag Basu suggests that Alia Bhatt should also be a part of the Kapoors’ “family of actors”. The clip is from a recently aired Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode where Karisma was a special guest on the show, judged by Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

When one of the contestants on the show, Sprihaa Hrishi Kashyap, asked Karishma how many actors are there in the Kapoor family, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star is seen naming grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor, granduncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, uncle Rishi Kapoor, dad Randhir Kapoor and some from the younger generations like herself, her sister Kareena and cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and the youngest of the lot Zahan Kapoor.

Just as she is done naming most of the actors from her family, Anurag Basu mumbled Alia Bhatt’s name. At this, she responded by the gesture suggesting zipping of her lips. Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor and the two are expected to tie the knot soon.

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee decodes why his characters, from Family Man to Dial 100, become so popular

While the Alia-Ranbir wedding plans are kept under wraps, we recently spotted Alia and Neetu Kapoor inspect Ranbir Kapoor’s new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. And, if sources are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will be shifting to this new pad after marriage.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ranbir, who hardly discusses his relationships on public platforms, had spoken up about his marriage plans with his lady love, Alia, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir had said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time together in Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement