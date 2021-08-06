Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt should be added to Kapoors’ ‘family of actors’? Karisma Kapoor’s lips are sealed

A video of Karisma Kapoor has gone viral on the internet where she is seen zipping her lips when filmmaker Anurag Basu suggests that Alia Bhatt should also be a part of the Kapoors’ “family of actors”. The clip is from a recently aired Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode where Karisma was a special guest on the show, judged by Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor.

When one of the contestants on the show, Sprihaa Hrishi Kashyap, asked Karishma how many actors are there in the Kapoor family, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star is seen naming grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor, granduncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, uncle Rishi Kapoor, dad Randhir Kapoor and some from the younger generations like herself, her sister Kareena and cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain and the youngest of the lot Zahan Kapoor.

Just as she is done naming most of the actors from her family, Anurag Basu mumbled Alia Bhatt’s name. At this, she responded by the gesture suggesting zipping of her lips. Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor and the two are expected to tie the knot soon.

While the Alia-Ranbir wedding plans are kept under wraps, we recently spotted Alia and Neetu Kapoor inspect Ranbir Kapoor’s new home, Krishna Raj Bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. And, if sources are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will be shifting to this new pad after marriage.

Ranbir, who hardly discusses his relationships on public platforms, had spoken up about his marriage plans with his lady love, Alia, where he said that ‘the deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” Ranbir had said in an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the first time together in Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.