Ranbir Kapoor gets on his knees to play the dafli for Karan Johar at birthday bash; filmmaker burns the dance floor with Ranveer Singh and Kajol. Watch videos

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash is being called ‘Bollywood’s Met Gala’. The star-studded event was attended by the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Neetu Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among many others.

Videos from the bash are going viral. In one video, Karan dances to “Dafli Wale” with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir even gets down on his knees to play the dafli.

In another clip, Kajol and Karan Johar are seen matching steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveerians Worldwide | #JJ (@ranveeriansworldwidefc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Kajol and KJo share a dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤👑अजय और काजोल दुगाना👑❤ (@kajay_couplelove)

The theme for the outfit was clearly bling, and all the stars came dressed to the nines in glitzy outfits. KJo, who was glad in a shiny green jacket, penned a post on Instagram, “Ok so it’s Christmas tree chic! But the Bling factor is intact! I am overwhelmed with the love and blessings but that didn’t stop me for being a serial poser, pouter and preener! Roz karenge pose.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Later sharing photos with Saif, Kareena called it a ‘night to remember. She wrote, “♥️Thank you @karanjohar Spectacular is the word.”

Karan Johar was flooded with love and wishes on his birthday. Alia Bhatt, who is working with him on the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, shared unseen photos of the filmmaker at her wedding and wrote, “To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! ✨✨✨✨I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.” Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and celebrity designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share throwback photos of herself and Karan. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani had written emotional notes for him as well.