Ranbir Kapoor gets love from mom Neetu Kapoor, mom-in-law Soni Razdan on birthday: ‘A milestone year for us’

Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 today and received love from all quarters. His family, including mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and cousin Karisma Kapoor penned emotional notes for him. His birthday also coincided with his aunt Rima Jain’s birthday.

Karisma shared throwback photos with both Ranbir and Rima. She captioned her post, “Two very special Kapoor’s were born today! One who’s soon to be a dad. And the other one who has the kindest heart. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and Happy 40th Ranbir.” Kareena Kapoor shared a photo with Rima and Taimur, and wrote, “”Happy birthday to one of my most favourite people. My Rima aunty @rimosky.”

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor referred to Ranbir as her ‘shakti-astra’. She captioned her post, “This has been quite a milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest I’m sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana. You are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima shared a photo from his wedding celebrations on Instagram stories with the caption, “Happy happiest bday baby bro.” In another photo she added the caption, “We love you so much.”

Karan Johar shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor and referred to him as the characters from his films, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. He wrote, “Happy birthday to our Sid, Ayan and Shiva. Love you RK!”

Soni Razdan shared photos of Ranbir Kapoor from his wedding with Alia Bhatt and wrote, “Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back ! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop…”

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of the two of them and teased him about his latest character Shiva from Brahmastra, a man who has the powers of fire. He wrote, “Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya….Proud of you my boy.”

Ranbir Kapoor returned to films after a gap of over four years with Shamshera and Brahmastra. While Shamshera tanked at the box office, Brahmastra persevered and is still doing well in its third week. The actor also married Alia Bhatt and the star-couple are ready to welcome their first child.