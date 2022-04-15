Ranbir Kapoor kneels down for Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony, watch video

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only their family members and close friends in attendance. While the couple maintained a strict no social media policy during the wedding, the photos and videos from the ceremony have made their way to the internet.

In one of the videos, where the couple is exchanging garlands, Ranbir’s friends are seen picking him up on their shoulders when it was his turn to put the garland on Alia. When it was Alia’s turn to put the garland on Ranbir, the Rockstar actor got down on his knees. After the garlands were exchanged, the two shared a kiss.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce the wedding. Sharing photos from the ceremony, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾”.”

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor announced to the media that there will be no wedding reception.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot after dating for five years. The couple fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The superhero film is set to release in September.