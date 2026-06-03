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‘Ranbir Kapoor freaked out when AR Rahman asked him to sing for Rockstar,’ says Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali recalls Ranbir Kapoor freaking out when AR Rahman suggested he sing all the songs in Rockstar
Even after arguably making films with greater depth and emotional substance, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s fans continue to associate him with Rockstar. The romantic musical not only marked a breakthrough performance for Ranbir Kapoor but also emerged as a defining work for both the actor and the director. More than a decade after its release, the film continues to enjoy a cult following. Interestingly, Imtiaz recently shared an anecdote from the making of Rockstar, revealing how Ranbir panicked when he learned that AR Rahman had considered having him sing all the songs in the film.
‘Ranbir Kapoor freaked out’
In a recent Instagram post, Imtiaz shared an audio note in which he recalled a conversation with Rahman during the making of Rockstar. The filmmaker revealed that the Oscar-winning composer had asked whether Ranbir could sing and suggested that, if he could, it would be a great idea for the actor to perform the entire album himself.
“I remember AR Rahman sir had asked me during Rockstar whether Ranbir sings. If he could, then Rahman sir thought it’s a great idea for him to sing all the songs of Rockstar. And I said, ‘No sir, Please don’t even go in that direction.’ And Rahman was like, ‘Let’s see how good or bad he is.’ I had told Ranbir, and Ranbir had freaked out doubly more than me and he said, ‘No, please. I never want to sing in front of him.’”
Making of ‘Sadda Haq’
In another recent interaction with podcaster Raj Shamani, Imtiaz also recalled filming the iconic song Sadda Haq. He revealed that moments before rolling the camera, he approached Ranbir and gave him an instruction that no one else on the set knew about. “I told him when you will be in the take you keep playing the music, be with music but at some point fly out of the music and just scream. We were not going to keep it in the film, but I wanted him to do it. Nobody else knew about it, so I told the crew, whatever he does, just capture it and cut only when I say.”
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The director said the unexpected moment left everyone on set stunned. “Nobody really knew what was happening. But when it happened, I remember Ranbir was on stage, and when the shot ended, he looked up with an expression that seemed to say, ‘Where am I? What just happened?’”
While Imtiaz is gearing up for the release of his next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana.
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