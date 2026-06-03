‘Ranbir Kapoor freaked out when AR Rahman asked him to sing for Rockstar,’ says Imtiaz Ali

Even after arguably making films with greater depth and emotional substance, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s fans continue to associate him with Rockstar. The romantic musical not only marked a breakthrough performance for Ranbir Kapoor but also emerged as a defining work for both the actor and the director. More than a decade after its release, the film continues to enjoy a cult following. Interestingly, Imtiaz recently shared an anecdote from the making of Rockstar, revealing how Ranbir panicked when he learned that AR Rahman had considered having him sing all the songs in the film.

‘Ranbir Kapoor freaked out’

In a recent Instagram post, Imtiaz shared an audio note in which he recalled a conversation with Rahman during the making of Rockstar. The filmmaker revealed that the Oscar-winning composer had asked whether Ranbir could sing and suggested that, if he could, it would be a great idea for the actor to perform the entire album himself.