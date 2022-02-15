Ranbir Kapoor picks up football dream team: ‘Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir; Amitabh Bachchan will be goalkeeper’

Ranbir Kapoor says the happiness he felt when his football team Mumbai City FC won the Indian Super League (ISL) finals, was beyond “any film release or romantic date.”

Ranbir, who recently attended the Expo 2020 Dubai, during an interactive session there, also picked his dream team from Bollywood. While he’d wish to have Amitabh Bachchan as the goal keeper because of his height, the three Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan would also be a part of it.

Ranbir Kapoor with Dino Morea playing football. (Photo: Dino Morea/Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor with Dino Morea playing football. (Photo: Dino Morea/Instagram)

An ardent sports enthusiast, Ranbir’s fixation with football isn’t unknown. He is often seen participating in celebrity and charity matches regularly. In Dubai, he said sports has taught him how to “build relationships in my life.”

Ranbir will next be seen with girlfriend Alia Bhatt in one of the most awaited films — Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been under production for five years now. While its title promo released sometime back, the makers shared a still recently where Ranbir and Alia are looking into each other’s eyes.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Brahmastra has Ranbir playing Shiva and Alia as Isha. “It’s a film about a young man Shiva, a DJ, who was born with certain powers and a mystery that connects him to fire,” Ranbir said.

Alia, who’s also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, couldn’t hold her happiness when Ranbir was seen striking her popular namaste pose from the film for photographers recently. Alia said she found the whole bit ‘really cute.’ According to her “it was the best thing he did that day.”