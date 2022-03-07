Ranbir Kapoor attends a Kapoor mini-reunion with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima, uncle Randhir, fans say ‘missing Alia Bhatt’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a family meal with his sister Riddhima, cousin Nikhil Nanda, uncle Randhir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a photo of Ranbir, Nikhil and Neetu, sitting at a table after a meal. Nitasha Nanda was present at the get-together as well.

Riddhima captioned her post, “Love & only love.” Karisma Kapoor responded to the photo with several hearts, while fans flooded the photos with appreciative comments, complimenting Ranbir’s smile. They called it a ‘beautiful’ family photo, while one fan missed Alia Bhatt from the photo and wrote, “Alia ki kami hai..” Neetu also shared a photo from the family dinner. Sharing it Neetu wrote, “Just love this boy @nikhil_nanda (red heart and heart eyes emojis).”

(Photo: Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor) (Photo: Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor)

Recently, Neetu Kapoor was at a get-together at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s place. Manish shared the video of them dancing on his Instagram account. It received much love from Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza.

Neetu had praised Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and had taken to social media to express her pride. “Watch how @aliabhatt hits the ball out of the park,” she had written. Ranbir has been dating Alia for over four years, and fans are waiting for them to soon announce their wedding date.

Earlier, talking about their relationship, Alia told indianexpress.com, “I am in a relationship and I am very happy and deeply in love with Ranbir and I believe in the relationship. In the moment I am a very ‘dil wala’ person. I am a little bit of a romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya toh darna kya’ types. He is somebody I deeply love and look up to and feel very comfortable with. That’s the point of us dating for so many years. I am too comfortable to not talk about it.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, as well as as Shamshera. Neetu Kapoor will make her comeback to acting with the film Jug Jug Jeeyo, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta.