Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

After Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor plays double role of magician and contractor. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role in his latest ad. This is the actor's latest attempt at a double role after Shamshera.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor plays a double role in a new ad.
After Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor plays double role of magician and contractor. Watch
Ranbir Kapoor attempted to play a double role in his 2022 release Shamshera and the film did not find many takers. Ranbir has, once again, attempted a double role and this time, it is for an advertisement.

In a new ad of Asian Paints, the actor plays the role of a magician who can make things disappear. His second role is that of a contractor named Munna.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s latest TVC here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asian Paints (@asianpaints)

Ranbir Kapoor had a rather interesting 2022. The actor got married earlier in the year to his longtime girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. He also welcomed his daughter Raha. At the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir shared his biggest insecurity as a parent saying that when his kids turn 20, he would be 60 years old. “Will I be able to play football with them? Run with them?” he said, adding that it’s definitely a joy that he has never experienced.

The actor spoke further about parenthood and added, “We have been together as boyfriend-girlfriend a couple of years back, then husband and wife. I was just telling her that you know the words ‘I have a daughter’ has not hit me yet. I have not said this enough. In interviews, I may be saying it but every time I say ‘daughter’, I go ‘Woah, what is this? I have stars in my brain.”

Exclusive |Exclusive| Sanam Saeed says ‘whole of Pakistan’ raised on Bollywood: ‘We know Madhubala to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what happens in Pak’

On the film front, in 2022, Ranbir Kapoor appeared in two films – Shamshera and Brahmastra. Shamshera failed to pull audiences into theatres but Brahmastra did comparatively well in that department. Both films were panned by critics.

In 2023, Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:53 IST
