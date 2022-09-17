Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn’t eat unless he knows Alia Bhatt’s whereabouts: ‘I’m very dependent on her’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of their film Brahmastra Part One Shiva. The soon-to-be-parents have been thanking their fans for their continued support for them and their film that was in the making for over five years. In a recent chat, Ranbir shared that like his character Shiva is dependent on Isha, he too, is dependent on Alia in his real life.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Ranbir said, “I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me.”

Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra and got married earlier this year. Ranbir shared that their relationship cannot be compared to the fictional relationship of Shiva and Isha. He shared that like every, they have their good and bad days but the want to better themselves is essential. He added that relationships are difficult and one needs to constantly work on them.

Alia shared, “In any relationship, after a while, there comes a time when you complete each other. I think the best part about our relationship is that separately we are okay, but together, we are better.”

Alia also mentioned that Ranbir is extremely dependent on her and “can’t do anything without her.” She mentioned that she has to take care of his health because otherwise, he leaves everything to the last minute. She shared that this worries her.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One Shiva released on September 9. In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Ayan had shared that the second part of the trilogy Brahmastra Part Two Dev could release by December 2025.