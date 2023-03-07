Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt’s personality: ‘My wife’s very loud and vivacious… daunting to handle 2 girls like that’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having a great time parenting their first child, daughter Raha. Both of them are having new experiences as first-time parents, while her smile stops Ranbir from leaving home, Alia believes that her heart is a ‘bit more open now’. While both of them are busy making memories with their newborn, Ranbir wishes Raha to take his personality when she grows up and not Alia’s as he ‘cannot handle two Alias’ in the house.

Ranbir is awaiting the release of his romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While promoting the movie, Ranbir talked about Raha, who she looks like and who he wants her to be like when she grows up. “I told Alia I hope she (Raha) looks like you. She will be a nicer-looking person if she looks like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality,” Ranbir said during an interview with GoodTimes.

Elaborating on it, the actor added that it would be a “daunting task” for him to handle another girl like Alia at home. He described his wife as having a “very loud personality…she talks a lot; she is very vivacious.” He added, “Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so that we both can handle Alia.”

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor picks daughter Raha from airport ahead of her first Holi, hides her face

Ranbir had earlier shared how he has a new understanding of love ever since he has become a parent. Talking about Raha, he said, “She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love.” After he completes his next film, Animal, Ranbir plans to take a long break so that he can spend more time with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor married actor Alia Bhatt in April last year after falling in love with each other on the set of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. They dated each other for four years before taking the wedding vows. They welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022.