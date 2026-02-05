‘Ranbir Kapoor does not allow Alia Bhatt to follow his Finsta, but he watches everything,’ says blogger

Ranbir Kapoor is famously known for not being on social media, at a time when a star’s social media handles are a major revenue stream for them. It is also considered a way via which they keep in touch with their fans and followers, but Ranbir, who made his debut in 2007, has stayed off social media. But, it is also well known that while Ranbir does not engage on Instagram, he does have a ‘Finsta’ (fake Instagram) account, which is obviously not in his name. In a recent interview Malini Agarwal aka Miss Malini shared that Ranbir does not even allow Alia Bhatt to follow this account as the fans could decipher that it actually belongs to him.

Malini shared on InControversial Podcast, “Ranbir Kapoor has a Finsta and he doesn’t even let Alia follow it because it will be obvious that it’s him because he loves to watch what everyone’s doing but he doesn’t want to be on social media. Everyone has tried to get him on social media but he doesn’t want to have his own social account so he is not on social media but he has this fake account but nobody knows what it is and he watches everything.”

Previously, at an event in Dubai, Ranbir confessed to the same. He also shared that he did make a reel with his daughter Raha on this account. “Actually, on my Finsta account, I did make a reel with my daughter (Raha) and posted it. But I have no followers, so it’s just for the air,” he said.

At the same event, Ranbir said that he does not want to be on Instagram officially. “Then I’ll have a responsibility to really show myself off to the world and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting in movies, and that’s enough for me to show myself to the world,” he said.

Alia, who was also present at this event, added, “He wouldn’t even let me follow him. He’s like ‘no because if you follow me, everyone will follow me’. So I’m like peeking into his phone. He’s got like all of two reels on his finsta account, which only he and maybe two people will see.”