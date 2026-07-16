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Ranbir Kapoor develops conjunctivitis days before Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi
According to reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor has developed conjunctivitis just days before the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi.
Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ramayana in Delhi. However, just days before the event, the actor reportedly developed conjunctivitis. According to reports, Ranbir will still attend the launch but will wear black glasses as a precaution.
According to a source close to the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha was the first in the family to develop conjunctivitis. The source added that Ranbir is believed to have contracted the infection after spending time with her.
“Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too,” the source told Hindustan Times. Despite the discomfort, Ranbir Kapoor decided to not skip the mega trailer launch event. “As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.
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Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi
Ramayana: Part 1 is one of the biggest films of the year. The trailer of the highly-anticipated film will be revealed on July 18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, several other cast members of the movie are expected to attend the event.
After India, the team will travel to to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23 for a special presentation.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is a two-part mythological epic drama reportedly made on a budget of Rs 4000 crore. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the first chapter will hit theatres during Diwali 2026, and the second film on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana Part 1, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey in key roles.
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