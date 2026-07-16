Ranbir Kapoor develops conjunctivitis days before Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor is set to attend the trailer launch of his upcoming film Ramayana in Delhi. However, just days before the event, the actor reportedly developed conjunctivitis. According to reports, Ranbir will still attend the launch but will wear black glasses as a precaution.

According to a source close to the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha was the first in the family to develop conjunctivitis. The source added that Ranbir is believed to have contracted the infection after spending time with her.

“Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too,” the source told Hindustan Times. Despite the discomfort, Ranbir Kapoor decided to not skip the mega trailer launch event. “As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.