Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together for Luv Ranjan’s next?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha (2015), are expected to share the silver screen in Luv Ranjan’s next yet-to-be-titled project. Also starring Ajay Devgn, the film is supposedly an action thriller.

Hinting at the coming together of Bollywood’s much-loved on-screen couple, a source close to the project told indianexpress.com, “It is true but nothing is on paper, so it is not officially announced yet.”

Ranbir and Deepika aren’t shy of being spotted in each other’s company. The two also shot for a TVC recently and were spotted enjoying an awards night together with their better halves. They have appeared in three films until now including Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

While this will be Deepika’s first film with Ajay Devgn, Ranbir has earlier shared the screen with him in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. Talking about the project, Ranbir had earlier told Times of India, “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association.”

Luv Ranjan is known for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and his last directorial Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crossed Rs 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Deepika has started working on Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life and Ranbir is busy working on Brahmastra and Shamshera.