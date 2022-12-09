scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor on his biggest insecurity as parent: ‘I would be 60 when my kids are 20, will I be able to run with them?’

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about daughter Raha, sharing parenthood with Alia Bhatt and his biggest insecurity.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha on November 6. (Red Sea Film Festival, Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently completed a month of parenthood with daughter Raha. Ranbir, who was in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival, spoke about being a father and how he and Alia plan to balance work now. He also shared how having a child hasn’t hit him yet, and he’s getting used to being a dad.

In a video shared by Brut, the actor was asked how he plans to continue working during an interaction at the festival. Before answering that, Ranbir mentioned how it’s a delight to be a parent, and he never expected to feel this way. He added that Alia and he often discuss the value system they want to pass on to their child. “There’s empathy, kindness, respect towards elders, equality… so many different things you have imbibed from your parents or life that you want to pass on to the child,” he shared.

Although he added that the most important thing is to set an example and be those qualities first. Ranbir said that since children learn more when they experience, as parents ‘it’s important to embody these emotions, these attributes. You have to be these people’. Coming to work, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he and Alia both value time away from work. “I don’t work a lot, about 180-200 days. She does a lot more work and is way more busy. But we will balance it out. Maybe I’ll take a break when she’s working, or she can, when I am out for work,” he replied.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor on his biggest flops Shamshera and Barfi, wants to direct films: ‘My biggest mistake was…’

 

The Brahmastra actor called it an ‘exciting time’. “We have been together as boyfriend-girlfriend a couple of years back, then husband and wife. I was just telling her that you know the words ‘I have a daughter’ has not hit me yet. I have not said this enough. In interviews, I may be saying it but every time I say ‘daughter’, I go ‘Woah, what is this? I have stars in my brain,” he said.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt on how life has changed after birth of daughter Raha: ‘My heart is a bit more open than it was before’

Ranbir Kapoor was also asked about what has changed for him after becoming a father. He quickly responded, “I am wondering why did I take so long. I should have become a father earlier.” He then went on to share his biggest insecurity saying that when his kids turn 20, he would be 60 years old. “Will I be able to play football with them? Run with them?” he said, adding that it’s definitely a joy that he has never experienced.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is filming for Sandeep Reddy’s Animal. He also has a romantic film with Luv Ranjan, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:56:37 pm
