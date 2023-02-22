scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor dances to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, ‘Dilliwaali Girlfriend’ as he wraps Animal shoot. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped the shoot of his film Animal. He celebrated with the film's team after the shoot by dancing with them. Animal releases in August this year.

ranbir kapoor dance animal setRanbir Kapoor had a gala time on the set of Animal. (Photo: ranbirkapooruniverse/Instagram)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming crime drama Animal recently and celebrated with the film’s team. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his Hindi directorial debut with the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

A few videos of Ranbir from Animal wrap party were shared on his fan pages on Wednesday. In one of the videos, Ranbir is seen dancing to the song “Dilliwaali Girlfriend” with other crew members. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song is originally picturised on him and Deepika Padukone. Another video of the actor has him recreating the hook step of Shah Rukh Khan’s song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”.

In one of the videos, Ranbir also danced to “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from the movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The crew of Animal cheered for him and whistled as he matched steps with a crew member. The song is originally popular for Hrithik Roshan’s brilliant dance in it. In the videos, Ranbir is seen dressed in a white t-shirt and black denim. He is also wearing a black hat to complete his look. The actor sported a thick beard too which is a part of his look in the movie.

Ranbir’s look from Animal was unveiled by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on New Year’s eve. In the poster, Ranbir was sporting long hair, a thick beard and bruises around his arm. He held an axe while also lighting a cigarette. Sandeep wrote, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and the director’s brother Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Currently, Ranbir is also busy promoting his Holi release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. A new song from the movie, “Show Me The Thumka” was released on Tuesday and also had Ranbir flaunting his dancing skills.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 14:07 IST
