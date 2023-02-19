scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s fan eludes security, grabs him mid-performance during Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar event. Here’s how the actor reacted

A Ranbir Kapoor fan breached the security cordon, got onto the stage and grabbed the actor mid-event.

ranvbir kapoor 1200Ranbir Kapoor's treatment with a crazy fan is wining hearts. 

Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a college event as part of promotions for his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While many videos from the event have already been shared on the actor’s fan pages, a new clip shows how a fan suddenly breached Ranbir’s security and climbed onto the stage and grabbed the actor.

While Ranbir was taken by surprise as his security moved in, he handled the moment with grace. The actor hugged the emotional fan before she was made to move away from stage.

The video is getting a lot of reactions. A few wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is such a gem!!! ❤❤, “Bhai what a man😍❤️” and “Ufff bhai kash mujhe esaaa mauka milta kabhi 🥹🥹.” A few others also advised the fans to be careful about the actor’s privacy and security. “Awww bt fans ko privacy ka dhyan rakhna chahiye .. but how lucky she is 😭,” and, “Lakin yeh galat baat hai yarr safety reason se dekho to.”

Watch how Ranbir Kapoor’s fan grabbed him at an event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

At the same promotional event, Ranbir performed his film’s song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’, and also clarified that this song is not his ‘biopic’.

He laughed and told the audience that he isn’t playing a ‘Casanova’ in the film. “My favourite song is ‘Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai’. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch ‘biopic’ wala gaana nahi hain. My character in this film is not of a Casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I’m a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life,” he shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirfanbase)

Ranbir Kapoor’s other video also went viral where he shared a sweet Valentine’s Day wish for his actor-wife Alia Bhatt and their newborn daughter Raha Kapoor.

Also read |Watch Ranbir Kapoor wish his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day: ‘I love you girls’

On Sunday too, Ranbir Kapoor was seen on a move at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir was also spotted by a cameraman who wanted to show the actor his moves on RK’s new song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8. The project also marks Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan, who is best known for films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in supporting roles. Pritam has composed songs for the projects.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:28 IST
