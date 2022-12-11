scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor congratulates Pakistan film industry for The Legend of Maula Jatt success, says ‘no boundaries for arts’ when asked about working with Pakistani crew

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan's first and only collaboration, had faced threats from various political outfits upon its release in 2016.

ranbirRanbir Kapoor was speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival. (Photo: Red Sea International Film Festival/Instagram, still from the film)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says art transcends geographical boundaries. The actor, who has previously worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said he is open to the idea of collaborating with talents from the neighboring country to shoot a film in Saudi Arabia.

Ranbir, who had a busy 2022 personally and professionally, was in conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he received the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.

During the session, an audience member asked the actor, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?”

To which, Ranbir said he would love to do a project like this and went on to congratulate the Pakistani film industry for the blockbuster success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, headlined by Fawad Khan.

Ranbir replied, “Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

Also Read |MNS leader threatens against release of Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt in India

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Fawad’s last and only collaboration, had faced threats from various political outfits — including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — upon its release in 2016. The outfits had said Pakistani artistes would not be allowed to work in India post the Uri terror attack. To enable a smooth release of the romantic drama, filmmaker Karan Johar eventually issued an apology with a promise that he would not “engage with talent” from Pakistan.

During the session, Ranbir also opened up about his acting roots and said he was so shy in school people thought he was a “terrible actor.” It was only during his time at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, that he finally “found” himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

Advertisement

“Growing up I was very introverted, I was terrible at school, never got selected at dramatics, people thought I was a terrible actor. The only thing I was decent at was football. That gave me an identity while growing up. But when I reached film school, nobody knew I come from a film family.

“I found myself there. My mom used to tell me all the time, ‘You are so shy, how will you become an actor, you have to be a people person, be out there.’ It is very hard for introverts to be something who they are not. I found my space and growth being the person I am, I didn’t have to change myself. I didn’t need to compromise in my thoughts to make it in life,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side

Ranbir, who starred in Shamshera and Brahmastra this year, has two releases lined up for 2023– Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 10:09:24 am
Next Story

Watch: Netizens unimpressed with bride’s bizarre floating wedding entry

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close