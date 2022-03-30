Ranbir Kapoor confirms wedding with Alia Bhatt will happen ‘soon’. Here’s how Mahesh Bhatt reacted

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that wedding with Alia Bhatt is on the cards. The two actors, who’ve been dating for a while now, have time and again encountered questions about their marriage plans and future ahead.

Ranbir, while promoting his father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, told Film Companion, “I don’t know when I’m going to get married. We haven’t really decided on a date. But that’s definitely on the cards. We’ve not printed those cards yet, but it is on the cards!” Rishi Kapoor died in 2020.

Ranbir and Alia first met on the sets of their upcoming film Bharmastra, sparking dating rumours soon after. After keeping tight-lipped about their relationship, the two eventually made it public as they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together. The couple has ever since been making news for their regular vacations and taking questions and comments about their romance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s reception in 2018. (Photo: Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

While Alia posts Instagram captions and clicks dedicated to “RK” aka Ranbir, the actor spoke about his lady love to NDTV too. “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon,” Ranbir said.

Reacting to Ranbir’s latest update, Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt called it “rumours”. He told Pinkvilla, “They have been going on and on for a long long time.”

Ranbir aunt Rima Jain had earlier told Pinvilla that the two were indeed planning to get married “but I don’t know when”.

While Alia had claimed that she doesn’t think much about the marriage tag, she said previously, “In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time”.

In the meanwhile, fans cannot wait to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt teaming up for the first time onscreen in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial wrapped up shoot in Varanasi this week. It’ll release on September 9.