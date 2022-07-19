Ranbir Kapoor shuts down rumours that he’s expecting twins with Alia Bhatt, reacts to ‘love storiyan’ memes on ‘Kesariya’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor at a recent press event for his upcoming film Shamshera spoke about the trolling that the first song from his other 2022 film, Brahmastra, has received. The song, titled “Kesariya,” was unveiled on Sunday, and while it attracted pleasant enough reactions, one bit in particular seemed to annoy fans.

A lyric that suddenly introduced English into the mix, particularly the repeated use of the words ‘love storiyan’, prompted fans to start a meme-fest online. Many compared to the sudden use of English words in a romantic Hindi song to biting into an elaichi while having a tasty biryani. “Kesariya” is performed by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Ranbir was clearly trying to focus on the positives when he was asked about the trolling at a recent Shamshera event. He said, “No, it’s great! See, listen, we as filmmakers and artists create something and it is up to the audience to receive it how they do. We are very excited about the song and it’s got a lot of love.” He added, “Today, memes and trolling is all part of life and it’s fine as long as people enjoy the song, Pritam’s music and Arijit Singh’s singing. I want them to enjoy my chemistry with Alia and that’s what the endeavour is.”

He also responded to rumours that he might be having twins with wife Alia Bhatt. He said in Hindi, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.” He was referring to a comment made by him in a recent interview with Film Companion, where Ranbir played the Two Truths and a Lie game, in which he was supposed to make three statements, and not reveal which one was a lie. He’d said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year. They announced a few weeks later that they are expecting their first child. They two met while working on Brahmastra, which will be released later this year.